How the GOP can confront Biden's left-wing presidency

His use of the word "unifying" wasn't an accident. While Biden has repeatedly talked about "unity," his policy initiatives -- which, at times, have alienated even moderate Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney -- have been anything but. Scott is the perfect person to drive home this wedge, given his superior oratorical skills and proven record of looking for bipartisan cooperation.

History is on the side of Republicans hoping to score a midterm win, as a president's first midterm is often a rough ride for the party in power. But Biden isn't without assets. He retains stable personal favorability ratings and is overseeing an improving economy, thanks to Covid vaccines getting into people's arms.