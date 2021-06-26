How the first cruise of the Covid era got ready to safely set sail

However effective vaccines are, it's unclear whether, when and where they can be mandated on future cruises. The CDC currently advises unvaccinated people against going on a cruise -- but that's just guidance. Additionally, Florida is one of several states that has banned businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination, although upcoming cruises leaving from ports in Washington state and Alaska are expected to have vaccination requirements.

And to top it off, a federal district judge in Tampa recently concluded the CDC's restrictions on the cruise industry are likely unconstitutional and the agency is overstepping its legal authority. So, starting July 18, the agency will no longer be able to enforce its sailing rules, including requirements that either 95% of passengers be vaccinated or that the ship successfully conduct a simulated voyage. The judge gave the CDC until July 2 to propose more modest guidelines.

In navigating these murky, fluctuating rules, Lomax said that the Edge capped at 5% the number of cabins for people who choose not to disclose their vaccination status. They are counted as unvaccinated. People presumed to be unvaccinated will have to wear masks in public areas and will also have to undergo additional Covid-19 testing -- both to board and midway through the cruise -- at their own expense. Everybody has to be tested before disembarking in the United States.