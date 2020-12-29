How suing Mike Pence is the last gasp of the 'election fraud' crowd

There's just no "there" there. Like, none.

Unbowed by that absence, Gohmert has plowed onward. And while the legal case is a joke -- and that is putting it nicely -- it's worth examining what would happen if Gohmert's fantasy actually came true, and how distinctly un-conservative it would all be.

So, for the sake of argument, let's assume that Gohmert is successful. And rather than just playing the ceremonial role of president of the Senate on January 6, Pence was empowered to choose which electors are "legal," which, I suppose, would exclude the electors from states where President-elect Joe Biden won but Trump has falsely suggested there was fraud, like Arizona and Georgia and Pennsylvania.

By doing so, Pence would single-handedly install Trump as president for the next four years. And would set a precedent that the vice president would retain the power to choose the president going forward -- no matter what the actual popular vote or Electoral College looked like.

Uh, yeah.

Not only would that be hugely undemocratic -- disenfranchising the 81-million plus people who voted for Biden in 2020 -- but also deeply anti-conservative.