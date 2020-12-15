How Qanon's lies are hijacking the national conversation

Rooted in old anti-Semitic tropes of conspiring cabals of elites, QAnon is distinct from other online extremist groups in that it tends to attract middle-aged adults, Miller-Idriss said.

"You have 15-year-olds at home feeling like, 'What do I do? My mom thinks she's going to go fight child trafficking rings ... she's spending all her time online doing that and has lost touch with reality,'" said Miller-Idriss, whose team partnered with the NCRI on the report. "QAnon believers can get radicalized very quickly, sometimes in a matter of weeks."

The NCRI report stresses that QAnon takes advantage of well-meaning people by exploiting fears of existential threats.

"We must focus on the humanity of people caught up in QAnon," it says. "The QAnon conspiracy movement thrives on dehumanization. Through compassion and patience, people may be drawn out."

Much of the group's mystique stems from the anonymity of its "leader," a figure who goes by "Q" and initially began periodically dropping encrypted messages into an online message board called 4chan before switching to 8chan, which is now known as 8kun. The clues are then voraciously decoded by followers.