How Orlando's LGBTQ Latino community is healing and mobilizing five years after the Pulse massacre

So Morales recently applied for a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant to support the center for a bit longer. He wants to expand its services to support LGBTQ victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and hate crimes. He said victims are often hesitant to take those issues to the police if they've had negative interactions with law enforcement in the past, so the center fills an essential role.

"We're transforming [the city] -- in a better way, a progressive way," Morales said. "But we also have to remember that people are still healing, and there's a lot of recovery that needs to happen. After the dollars dry out, and the eyes are away and the media goes away, people are still suffering."

Pulse is still dearly missed

As is the case with many mass shootings, the location of the shooting is used as a stand-in term for the tragedy itself. But before "Pulse" came to mean "one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history, one that primarily targeted people of color at a gay nightclub," Pulse was synonymous with home.

"Some people say that everyone has three places: home, work, and a third place -- a place where you find a sense of community and belonging," said Marco Quiroga, the founder of the Contigo Fund. "Pulse was that third place for me when I first came out, and for many of us."