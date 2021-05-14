How organizers plan to make the Olympics happen

What are some of the plans in place?

Given the strict health and safety measures being implemented, this Olympics will undoubtedly look different to any seen before.

In April, organizers released the second version of a playbook outlining a series of Covid-19 protocols that they said will include "a range of measures to enable the Games to be staged taking into account the evolution of Covid-19 in Japan and worldwide," in which "every single Games participant has a clear role to play to ensure their own safety."

Among these are detailed procedures around testing, including all participants being given two Covid-19 tests before entering Japan and athletes and those in close proximity being tested every day after their arrival.

If an athlete returns a positive test, they will have to isolate and will not be allowed to compete, but a further test will be conducted from the same sample if the first test is positive or unclear.