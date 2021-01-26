How Oregon just proved Donald Trump isn't going anywhere

Taken together, what the moves in Arizona and Oregon -- not to mention the Arkansas gubernatorial candidacy of former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and the attempts to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from GOP leadership for her impeachment vote -- suggest that attempts by the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) and other prominent establishment Republicans to rid the GOP of the memory (and influence) of the 45th president are very likely to fail.

"Some in congressional leadership have signaled their desire to move the party beyond Trump by impeaching and convicting him. Allies of the former President, on the other hand, are proclaiming their loyalty to him in conservative media and in state and local party organizations. Still other Republicans remain fearful of the power Trump may yet wield in GOP primaries or see electoral possibilities in embracing a version of his populist-conservative approach.