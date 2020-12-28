How one bold decision made 'Trolls World Tour' the most important movie of 2020

But its sequel, "Trolls World Tour," may be remembered for changing the trajectory of the movie business forever.

As Covid-19 cases spiked in March, Universal made the audacious decision to make some of its films which were already in theaters available on-demand immediately. The list included "The Invisible Man," "The Hunt" and "Emma," but the movie that made the biggest splash was "Trolls World Tour."

The Comcast-owned studio announced that the DreamWorks Animation production would be available in living rooms on April 10, the same day it was set to open in theaters — an unprecedented move that foreshadowed much of what would happen over the rest of the year in Hollywood.

"We had a big consumer product program on the film, and there was just no way that we could move it out of the year," Langley said. "We really wanted to get it out there to our audience. So, yes, we made the bold decision to put it into the home and use the digital marketplace to be able to do that."