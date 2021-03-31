How Michael Miraglia completed his own Strongman Marathon on Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats

'My shoulders were trashed'

Miraglia says the most difficult part of what he's calling the world's first Strongman Marathon was the mile-long handstand walk.

He chose to tackle it near the start of the challenge, but that didn't make it much easier.

"That was the hardest thing I've ever done," he says. "Starting off with that handstand mile, my shoulders were trashed. I couldn't feel them. They were numb. I was walking 10 feet at a time, it took forever just to finish that alone.

"Typically, handstand walks, I'm very proficient at them. I can walk pretty much whatever distance unbroken. But I was moving five and 10 feet, sometimes I'd fall right down.

"I woke up the next day and my wrists were so inflamed from all those repetitive burpees, all that handstand walking, I've never felt them throb before like that."

'This is what's fun for me'

It's not the first time that Miraglia has taken on a crazy fitness challenge.

A long-time fitness fanatic, he completed a 500-pound deadlift followed by a mile run inside five minutes (four minutes and 49 seconds, to be exact) a few months before the Strongman Marathon.