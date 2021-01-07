How Josh Hawley's political ploy backfired massively

And more importantly for Hawley's future national ambitions, he raised money off of his move. "As you can imagine, I am being pressured from the Washington and Wall Street establishment to ignore the will of the people and avoid raising this issue," he wrote in a fundraising missive shortly after he announced his decision to object to the results. "But I do not answer to any establishment, I answer to hardworking American people." And as the Star noted in its editorial, Hawley sent out another fundraising appeal Wednesday morning -- just an hour before the Capitol was stormed.

While Hawley will still remain a hero to the most ardent pro-Trumpers -- and there are still a bloc of them both in and out of Congress -- it's hard to see how this episode did anything but tarnish his chances of ascending to higher office.

Hawley would have done well to have followed the lead of the man sitting behind him as he tried to explain away his actions (and their impacts) on Wednesday night on the Senate floor: Mitt Romney.

"Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy," said Romney. "They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy."