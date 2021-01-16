How Joe Biden was Donald Trump's kryptonite

President Donald Trump seemed to be a teflon president. It didn't matter how big things seem to get -- Trump's political career seemed to be impermeable. That was until Trump ran into President-elect Joe Biden.

Now, Trump is just days away from leaving office and Biden is about to be inaugurated.

Biden proved to be Trump's kryptonite and helped himself tremendously by doing something very simple: allowing Trump to be Trump. The President hogged the spotlight as he worried about Biden potentially defeating him.

Some of the lowest points for Trump over the last two years revolved around Biden.

First, there was the 2019 impeachment of Trump. It largely stemmed from him wanting Ukraine's president to investigate Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

Biden didn't do anything directly to cause Trump to commit the actions that led to his impeachment. Biden had merely announced he was running for president earlier that year.