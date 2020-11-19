How election certification works and why it matters more than ever this year

Certifying election results is typically a formality, but the process has become a battleground as President Trump's campaign tries to block or delay certification in key states in hopes of overturning Joe Biden's victory through the Electoral College. CNN political commentator Van Jones exp…

Though states finalize and certify their results after every election, the process of confirming the winner of the general election has taken on new significance this year, as President Donald Trump continues to contest his loss.

States certify their results after reviewing disputed ballots, conducting post-election audits, and double-checking numbers for accuracy. Federal, state, and local election officials from both political parties have said there was no widespread fraud or irregularities in the 2020 election.

Certifying election results is typically a formality, but the arcane process has become the latest battleground in Trump's longshot attempt to cling onto power. His campaign is trying to block or delay certification in key states in hopes of overturning Biden's victory through the Electoral College.

The idea is that if there's no certification, then Republican-run state legislatures in a few key states could appoint pro-Trump slates of presidential electors, even though Biden won the popular vote in their state.