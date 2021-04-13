'How do we put life back together after this?' Daunte Wright's family mourns a young man killed by police

He called his mother right before he was shot

Moments before he was killed during a traffic stop, Daunte Wright called his mother.

"He called me and said, 'Mom, I have just been pulled over,'" Katie Wright told "Good Morning America."

She said she could overhear some of the conversation between police and her son.

"The police officers came back up to the window and asked Daunte to step out of the car, and Daunte said, 'For what? Am I in trouble?' And the officer said, 'We're going to explain that when you step out of the car,'" Katie Wright said.

"So they asked him to put the phone down, and I heard the phone getting put down pretty hard."

It was the last time she heard her son's voice.

"I heard scuffling and the girl that was with him screaming and I heard an officer ask for them to hang up the phone, and then I didn't hear anything else," the mother told "GMA."

"I tried to call back three, four times. And then then girl that was with him answered the phone, and she said that they shot him and he was laying in the driver's seat unresponsive."