How Democrats are laying the groundwork now for a potential reconciliation bill

Aides familiar with the plans tell CNN that the bipartisan track and budget reconciliation track can work in tandem and that even if Democrats and Republicans were able to come together on a modest, bipartisan infrastructure package -- a framework for which was unveiled last week -- there still would likely need to be a path for reconciliation in order for Democrats to pass more sweeping reforms and tax changes that are a centerpiece of Biden's legislative agenda.

This budget process is expected to be far more fraught than the one that unfolded when Democrats passed the Covid-19 relief bill earlier this year, sources say. As one Democratic source told CNN, "every Democratic priority from the last 40 years is about to have to be squeezed into one bill."

The budget will only provide a framework for a Democratic-only infrastructure bill. However, in order to ensure the committees have enough flexibility, Democratic leaders have to think ahead as to what they will want to eventually include in an infrastructure bill to set the right targets. The goal is to pass the budget next month.