How Biden went his own way on Afghanistan withdrawal

"I will leave it to them to speak to their viewpoints," she said of military officials when asked whether Biden overruled their advice to leave some troops behind. "The President asked for a review. He asked for that review not to be sugarcoated. He wanted to hear different points of views. He welcomed debate. And ultimately he made the decision that because the terrorist threat has evolved."

Hard decisions to come

For the State Department, the withdrawal raises many urgent questions, particularly over how the US will ensure protection of its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan including its embassy in Kabul.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken himself, whose relationship with Biden extends for decades, knew exactly where Biden was on the issue. Earlier this month, when asked if Biden had made a mistake in saying that he could not see US troops in Afghanistan by the end of year Blinken did not skip a beat.

"It's a totally accurate reflection of his thinking. I think that's not a mistake at all," he told the Washington Post.

Blinken himself advocated for an approach that would lend the best odds to diplomacy. Blinken believed that if the US went beyond May 1 they would find themselves back at war with the Taliban.