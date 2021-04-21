How America's CEOs reacted to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

CNN's Christine Romans looks at how companies responded to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict and discusses what companies should do to address inequities.

Business leaders joined a chorus of Americans in applauding the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, while at the same time recognizing there's more work to be done to combat institutional racism.

"Today's verdict was just," Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted. "But as Dr. King wrote: 'Justice for Black people will not flow into society merely from court decisions nor from fountains of political oratory ... Justice for Black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society.'"

Apple and many others in Corporate America responded to George Floyd's death at the hands of police nearly a year ago with calls for action to fight racism at every level, including in their own offices. While some have made progress, most acknowledged this week that their work is far from complete.

Starbucks: "George Floyd should still be alive today"