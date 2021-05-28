How a pastor's spread of Covid misinformation divided one Tennessee family

The cousin said: "There are not any aborted fetuses in the vaccines. Yes you are correct in trusting in the Almighty God. That is where I put my trust is in Him also. I know that he has gave people the knowledge to make the vaccines."

Coburn Kennedy responded again, saying: "Well ... to each his own ... but it's proven to be true ... so be it ... take the vaccine if you choose so ... and God's blessings on you ... I will not take it."

Two months later, Coburn Kennedy got sick on Easter Sunday. After he didn't get better for several days, he was hospitalized, and soon put on a ventilator.

Days later, he died. Locke preached at the memorial service.

Still, the family remains close -- even with their political differences

Early in the 2016 campaign, Chip Davis said he and his mom posed for a photo, he in a Sen. Bernie Sanders shirt, her in a Donald Trump shirt. At the time, they thought it was funny. But after the election, the divide widened.

"They think me and their mother are stupid, OK?" Raymond said. "Why? Because of their views, and they can't believe we believe the way we do."