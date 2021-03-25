How a Native American elder told his story to encourage his daughter to get a Covid shot

And in the 1920s, the Osage say they lost a battle to another disease -- greed. At that time, they were some of the richest people per capita in America, when minerals and oil were discovered under reservation land they had purchased. White Americans flocked to the area, doing their best to cajole, swindle, control or marry into the wealth -- even murdering to get the rights to the oil, said Carol Connor, who runs the Fairfax Chief local newspaper.

"A block and a half from where we're sitting, a house was blown up as an attempt to murder Osages for their land and money," Connor told CNN from a tidy home converted into the newspaper's offices in Fairfax, Oklahoma.

Connor says there remains an undercurrent of suspicion between Osage and non-Natives, even decades later.

"We have a community where we have some people whose families might've been part of the murderous past, and we have some people here whose families might have been victims of those murders," Connor said.

Standing Bear notes that any hesitancy in his family is a mix of the old mistrust and newer concerns, some of which are misinformation and even conspiracy theories.