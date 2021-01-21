How a 'Hamilton' song helped Amanda Gorman overcome a speech impediment

Overcoming a speech impediment is a milestone she shares with the 46th President, as well as a love for "Hamilton" (the original Broadway cast performed at the White House while he was Vice President and reunited in 2020 for a Biden campaign video).

Gorman said she owes a lot to the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, calling it "part of (her) speech pathology."

"It's why I included it in the inaugural poem," she told Cooper. "Also, beyond that, I think 'Hamilton' is such a great kind of American cultural piece of what it means to be a better country."

Gorman snuck in a few references to "Hamilton" in her stirring poem, some of which Miranda caught. He lauded her performance in a tweet.

"You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered," he wrote. "Every bit of it. Brava!"

Politicians and cultural titans like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey echoed Miranda's praise. In her fleeting moments on the inaugural stage, as Gorman called on the American people to summon the bravery it takes to "be" the light, she became a light for the country, too.