Houston police still don't know where a missing tiger is. Here's what we do know

Wes Manion, an off-duty deputy who lives in the neighborhood where the tiger was seen with Cuevas, testified that he had his weapon trained on the animal as he waited for police Sunday. Manion said Cuevas came out and pleaded with him not to kill the tiger, telling the deputy, "That is my tiger," before grabbing it by the collar, kissing it on the forehead and taking it in the house. Manion added Cuevas got into an SUV with the tiger and drove off, ignoring numerous commands to stop.

Cuevas's lawyer said his client returned the cat to its owner Sunday night, but didn't identify the person.

The latest on the investigation

Police believe the tiger is still in Houston and that it has been in as many as eight different locations throughout the city during the past week.

While Texas law does allow ownership of a tiger with certain restrictions, it's a violation of Houston law. City rules require wild animals that are dangerous to humans to be kept in an accredited zoo or shelter.

Animal control officers are helping police with the investigation, according to Houston's animal shelter and adoption facility, BARC.