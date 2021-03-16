Houston police shoot a 1-year-old child in the head while pursuing a robbery suspect

The man refused to drop the weapon, officers fired several shots at him and he died at the scene. The baby boy was also shot, Finner said.

Finner said he was not sure whether officers at the scene knew the baby was in the car, but they gave the baby and suspect first aid.

The officer who fired the shot that hit the baby is a 15-year veteran of HPD and is "deeply concerned" about the baby and his mother. He has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues, Finner said.

"Please keep lifting this child and family in prayer," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Tuesday morning.

Smalls' attorney Ben Crump said Legend has been on a ventilator for 10 days. Smalls said the bullet was removed from her son's head along with the right side of his skull, but he still has bullet fragments in his head.

Legend has also had more than 10 seizures, Crump said.