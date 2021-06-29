House votes to remove Confederate statues and replace Roger B. Taney bust

The House legislation would not only replace Taney's bust in the old Supreme Court chamber and remove statues of those who voluntarily served the Confederacy against the United States in the Civil War, but also oust statues of three elected officials who defended slavery, segregation and White supremacy: John C. Calhoun, Charles Aycock and James P. Clarke.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he'd support the bill, and noted that the controversial statues were of Democrats.

"I think the bill should go further: Maybe it's time the Democrats changed the name of their party," McCarthy said.

Throughout the US Capitol, there are statues honoring soldiers and generals wearing Confederate uniforms, including Jefferson Davis, who was president of the Confederacy. A belt buckle on a statue of Joseph Wheeler, a general in the Confederate Army, is clearly marked with "CSA" for Confederate States of America.

Every state sends two statues of prominent residents to the Capitol as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, and several states have already made plans to swap out their statues.