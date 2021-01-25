House to send impeachment article to the Senate on Monday

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump when the House voted earlier this month to convict him on a single article, incitement of insurrection. A handful of Senate Republicans are likely to vote to convict him, too, even if it's short of the number required to convict him and bar him from running for office again.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the only Republican who voted to convict Trump in the first impeachment trial, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it was "pretty clear" that holding the trial was constitutional, pushing back on the argument coming from some of his Senate GOP colleagues that would give them a reason to acquit Trump.

"I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?" Romney said of Trump's actions inciting the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol.