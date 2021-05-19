House sends bill creating January 6 commission to the Senate

McCarthy announces opposition Tuesday

In a statement Tuesday announcing his opposition to the deal, McCarthy accused Pelosi, a California Democrat, of failing to negotiate in good faith, argued that a commission would get in the way of investigations already underway and said any commission needed to look at episodes of political violence beyond January 6.

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said.

Pelosi responded to McCarthy's opposition to the deal in a statement by saying, "Democrats made repeated efforts to seek a bipartisan compromise. But Leader McCarthy won't take yes for an answer."

Despite McCarthy's opposition, Katko told reporters on Tuesday that he still believed the bill was a good deal.

"I appreciate that he's allowing us to vote the way we want to vote, and I appreciate him respecting the fact that we brought the bill to a good place. And not everyone is going to agree on every bill," Katko said.