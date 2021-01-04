House Republicans rush to Trump's defense over Georgia call as Democrats prep censure resolution

The debate comes amid a growing GOP rift ahead of Wednesday's joint session of Congress when House Republicans are expected to object to the counting of the electoral votes that Biden the President-elect. If they are joined by at least one Republican senator, which is expected, each chamber will have to debate the objections for up to two hours before a vote on whether to affirm the objection. The votes are destined to fail, but the moves could prolong the debate since House members plan to push objections to six states Trump lost -- and it's already putting many Republicans in a difficult spot.

Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman, who is up for reelection in 2022, said Monday he would support certifying the election on Wednesday and oppose some of his GOP colleagues' effort to challenge the vote.

"I plan on honoring that oath by supporting the state certifications and the will of the people. I will vote to certify in accordance with my duty under the Constitution," Portman said in a statement. "I cannot support allowing Congress to thwart the will of the voters."