House Republican leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison after 5 days and a wave of outrage

Greene, in a conversation with the Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody Real America's Voice TV show "The Water Cooler," attacked Pelosi and accused her of being a hypocrite for asking GOP members to prove they have all been vaccinated before allowing members to be in the House chamber without a mask.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said at the time. "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

On Tuesday, Greene continued to ramp up her rhetoric, tweeting once again her thoughts about vaccine requirements and the Holocaust.

"I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years. Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me," Greene tweeted. "Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people. Why aren't they?"

This story is breaking and will be updated.