House passes bill that would grant DC statehood

"Let's be very clear what HR 51 is all about: It's all about creating two new Democrat US Senate seats," GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said during a committee markup of the bill last week.

"This bill is part of the progressive pathway that President Biden, Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi have to reshape America into that socialist utopia that the Squad talk about," he said, referring to the self-dubbed group of lawmakers that includes New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Last month, a hearing on the legislation featured testimony from Democratic DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and other local officials.

Throughout the hearing, Democrats made clear that they see granting statehood to DC as a civil rights and representation issue, while Republicans claimed that making the nation's capital the 51st state through legislation, rather than through a constitutional amendment, defies the nation's laws, and pushed back on other logistical and political issues.