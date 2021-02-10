House managers to use new Capitol security footage in their case against Trump on Wednesday

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a member of Senate GOP leadership who voted that the trial proceedings are unconstitutional, said that his position on the process will weigh on his final vote on deciding whether to convict Trump.

"As I understand, we have one vote it's guilty or not guilty at the end," Cornyn told CNN. "So, it has to be a combination of those two factors."

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said bluntly "no" he would not judge the merits of the case separately from whether the proceedings are constitutional, something the Senate affirmed in a bipartisan vote on Tuesday.

"No, I don't think that's the job of the Senate: To be trying remove a President who is not in office," Rubio said when asked if he would judge the case solely on the merits, also pushing back on the idea of barring Trump from ever running for office again. "It's not about Donald Trump -- it's about the future."

Trump's lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, will have up to 16 hours over two days to make a more detailed case against the impeachment charge beginning Friday, though they aren't expected to use all of that time.