House managers show rioters violently attacking Capitol to begin Trump's impeachment trial

"President Trump may not know a lot about the framers, but they certainly knew a lot about him," Raskin said. "Given the framers' intense focus on dangers to elections and the peaceful transfer of power, it is inconceivable they designed impeachment to be a dead letter in a president's final days in office."

The Democrats argued that Trump's team was trying to create a "January exception" that would create a loophole for presidents to commit impeachable offenses just before leaving office.

"Presidents can't inflame insurrection in their final weeks and then walk away like nothing happened," Neguse said. "And yet that is the rule that President Trump asks you to adopt."

Raskin closed the Democrats' opening argument with a personal plea to senators, choking up as he described how his daughter was in the Capitol when the riot unfolded, one day after his family had buried his 25-year-old son. When he was reunited with his daughter, who had been in hiding off the floor, Raskin apologized, saying he promised it wouldn't be like this the next time she visited. His daughter responded she didn't want to come back.

"Senators, this cannot be our future," Raskin said.

