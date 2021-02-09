House managers show rioters violently attacking Capitol to begin Trump's impeachment trial

House managers have not yet requested witnesses but are preserving that option in case they need witnesses' testimony to rebut an argument made by the Trump team, which would extend the length of the trial into at least next week. The timing is also a bit uncertain because it's unclear how much time the Trump team will use, though they're not expected to use their full 16 hours.

After the House managers and Trump' team make their presentation Tuesday, the Senate will vote on whether the trial is constitutional. While that vote could halt the trial if the Senate voted it was unconstitutional, a similar procedural vote forced by GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky failed 55-45 last month.

Senior House aides on the impeachment team argued Tuesday that once the Senate votes on the constitutional question, which only needs a majority vote, it should be considered settled like any other trial motion.

But while Democrats are sure to win this vote, the constitutionality question looms over the entirety of the trial, because Republicans have coalesced around the argument as a reason to acquit Trump. Conviction requires two-thirds majority, or at least 17 Republican senators, to join all members of the Democratic caucus.