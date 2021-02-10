House managers air new violent Capitol security footage in their case against Trump

The unique nature of the impeachment trial played out in the presentation, as the managers noted at various points that they and the 100 senators who were jurors had been witnesses to the riot. Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania choked up as she closed her remarks by describing the loud bang that was heard when she was in the chamber that had been surrounded by rioters.

"So they came, draped in Trump's flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon," Dean said. "And at 2:30 p.m., I heard that terrifying banging on those House chamber doors."

The House presentation will continue into the evening on Wednesday and Thursday. The House team does not think it will need the full 16 hours they have available, senior aides say. They expect to use most of their eight hours on Wednesday but may have a slightly shorter day on Thursday as they finish making their case.

Republicans say they can't be swayed

While the managers' case is likely to hit home for senators who were forced to flee from the rioters on January 6, there nevertheless appears to be no path for Democrats to reach the two-thirds vote necessary to convict Trump and bar him from running for future office.