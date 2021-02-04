House impeachment managers request former President Donald Trump testify at trial

The House's letter did not threaten to subpoena Trump if he does not appear voluntarily, though Raskin suggested the managers would use his refusal against him, writing, "We reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions."

Raskin declined to comment Thursday when asked whether he would subpoena Trump if he declined to appear.

The question of whether the House managers would seek witnesses had been looming over the start of next week's trial, as senators in both parties have been urging a speedy trial so the Senate can move on and work on President Joe Biden's agenda. But the House managers and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had remained quiet on the question of witnesses until Thursday's letter.

While Trump's testimony at a Senate trial would create a made-for-TV moment at the trial, it's unclear whether it would change the outcome of the trial. Forty-five of the 50 Republican senators voted last week to support dismissing the trial on the ground that an impeachment trial for a former president is unconstitutional.

Asked Thursday whether the House managers were walking into a likely acquittal of Trump because of that vote, Pelosi shot back, "They don't know that."