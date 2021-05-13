House GOP rebuffs Cheney's demands to call out Trump's election lies

"I stand by my statement that there are serious issues related to election irregularities in the state of Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin," Stefanik told reporters.

But when pressed if she still believes that those votes were illegitimate, she would only say: "I think there are questions that are important for the American people to hear answers to."

Some Republicans did push back against Trump's claims, but they amount to a rarity among the House GOP.

"I haven't seen any evidence that's convincing," said Rep. Ken Buck, a conservative Colorado Republican who backed Cheney staying in the post, when asked about the fraud claims.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who has been sharply critical of his leadership team and has been vocal in his support of Cheney, said "not much" when asked how much confidence he has in McCarthy right now.

"Not if that election was today," Kinzinger told CNN when asked if he would support McCarthy for speaker in the next Congress. "I can never say what'll happen in the future but today I wouldn't."