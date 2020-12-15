House GOP leaders ask Pelosi to remove Swalwell from Intelligence Committee

"We write to you today out of concern with Congressman Eric Swalwell's reported, close contacts with a Chinese Communist Party spy recently reported by Axios. Because of Rep. Swalwell's position on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, his close interactions with Chinese intelligence services, however unintentional they may be, are an unacceptable national security risk," the Republicans wrote in the letter. "HPSCI handles some of the most sensitive information our government possesses -- information critical to our national defense. As such, we urge you to immediately remove Rep. Swalwell from his position on the House Intelligence Committee."

The letter was provided to CNN by Cheney's office and first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Swalwell's office has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

This comes a few days after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Fox News that Swalwell should be removed from the committee.