House Freedom Caucus members question Liz Cheney's leadership again after her latest Trump comments

McCarthy responded, "Yes, he should," when asked at a news conference if the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, should allow the former president to speak.

Cheney, however, responded, "That's up to CPAC, I've been clear, my views about President Trump and the extent to which following — the extent to which following January 6th, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."

Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy of Texas said he believed Cheney's comments were "purposeful" and "shortsighted."

"Yesterday, Liz forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican conference," he said. "You cannot stand up and make a statement that is so completely out of step of the Republican conference where the American people who support President Trump are. I think it is unfortunate she made those remarks, I think it was shortsighted, but I also think it was purposeful and I think that's the problem.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican known for her incendiary language, also slammed Cheney, calling her a "fool."