House Ethics Committee to investigate Matt Gaetz

Federal investigators are examining allegations that Gaetz had sex with an underage girl who was 17 at the time and with other women who were provided drugs and money in violation of sex trafficking and prostitution laws. Joel Greenberg, an associate of Gaetz, is likely to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors over the charges he faces, his attorney and prosecutors said in court Thursday, which potentially puts additional legal pressure on the congressman.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. He's making his first public appearance Friday since a Fox News interview he did last week hours after the investigation became public.

Gaetz's office said in a statement Friday, "Once again, the office will reiterate, these allegations are blatantly false and have not been validated by a single human being willing to put their name behind them."

The House Ethics Committee is also examining a CNN report last week that Gaetz shared images of nude women with his colleagues, including while on the House floor. Two sources told CNN that Gaetz showed them the images.

The House Ethics Committee often puts its own investigations on hold or de-conflicts with the Justice Department while a federal investigation is ongoing.