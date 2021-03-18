House Democrats weigh ejecting GOP winner of contested Iowa race, dismissing comparisons to Trump's efforts to overturn election

But Hart's campaign has argued that if 22 other legally cast ballots are counted, she would win the race by nine votes rather than lose it by six. (The campaign has released a couple of voter testimonies claiming that their ballots were improperly tossed because of issues with the envelopes.) And since the Constitution makes the House the ultimate "judge" of its own elections, Hart has made an unusual petition to investigate her claims and seat her instead.

Republicans are outraged that she's taken her case to a friendly audience in the Democratic-led House, rather than to the courts, and say it's a brazen attempt by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pad her razor-thin majority with an extra seat.

"They were complaining because Republicans wouldn't tell people that Biden won the election on November 4, the day after the election, and now they're playing this game? It just doesn't add up," said Chuck Grassley, the state's long-serving GOP senator.

But Democrats say there's nothing untoward about Hart using a process laid out by federal law giving her a chance to make her case before Congress.

"We can't be concerned about optics," said North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who sits on the House panel considering the challenge. "We've got to review the evidence and see where it leads us."