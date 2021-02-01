House Democrats to accuse Trump of intentionally inciting rioters with months-long campaign to subvert voters

The case they make is shaping up to be starkly different than what the House presented in its 2020 impeachment trial of Trump, which drew on hours of complicated House testimony about how Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and withheld security aide from Kiev.

This time, the case against Trump played out before lawmakers' eyes, when they were forced to flee the House and Senate chambers while rioters encircled them.

There's plenty of material for the House managers to draw on to show the destruction the caused by the deadly riot. That includes video from social media websites like the alternative conservative platform Parler illustrating both how the rioters were motivated by Trump and how they attacked US Capitol Police officers and threatened officials including Pelosi and Pence.

Since Trump's impeachment last month for a single article of "incitement of insurrection," the House impeachment managers have gained new evidence from the rioters themselves -- who have told federal investigators in court filings they were inspired by Trump to storm the Capitol as they sought to disrupt the certification of Biden's win in November.