House Democrats move swiftly to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

The congresswoman has also faced backlash over recently resurfaced comments she made related to the Parkland school shooting.

Students who survived the Parkland, Florida, shooting and families of the victims have called for Greene's resignation after comments surfaced that showed her agreeing with people who said the 2018 shooting was a "false flag" operation.

Greene appears to now be attempting to walk back some of those views.

During an interview with One America News on Monday, Greene said that she does not think such shootings are fake.

"These are not red flag incidents; they are not fake. And it's terrible the loss that these families go through and their friends as well. And it should never happen. And it doesn't have to happen if we would protect our children properly," she said.