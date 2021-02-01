House Democrats move swiftly to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

The rule would govern the procedures for floor debate ahead of the full House's consideration of the resolution to strip Greene of her committee assignments. It marks the first official step by House Democrats to oust Greene from her assignments.

One senior Democratic aide told CNN Monday that one of the concerns heading into a potential vote is the precedent it sets.

Even though members agree that Greene's embrace of conspiracy theories, her past comments and actions and current lack of remorse are all reason for McCarthy to strip her of her committee assignments, some worry bringing it to the floor for a vote could potentially cause Republicans to deploy the same recourse against Democratic members if they control the House in the future.

Greene herself warned Monday that the precedent could be used against Democrats in the future. "If Democrats remove me from my committees, I can assure them that the precedent they are setting will be used extensively against members on their side once we regain the majority after the 2022 elections," she tweeted.