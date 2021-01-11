House Democrats introduce impeachment resolution, charging Trump with 'incitement of insurrection'

Still, as Democrats race toward impeachment, the President-elect's advisers have expressed concerns about an impeachment trial in the Senate hampering the opening days of Biden's presidency, and Democrats are still debating how to handle the timing of the impeachment articles and a possible Senate trial.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Monday that he expects the vote to impeach Trump to occur on Wednesday, and he wants the articles sent to the Senate without delay. Because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he won't bring back the Senate from recess before January 19, that would push the trial into the beginning of the Biden administration.

Cicilline told CNN Monday that he supports sending impeachment articles to the Senate right away, too. He said "we have the numbers" already to impeach Trump, and he predicted some Republicans would vote for it, too, unlike the House's December 2019 votes to impeach Trump.

"I expect that we'll have Republican support," Cicilline said. "I think it's urgent that the president be removed immediately."