House Democrats finally get to interview former White House counsel McGahn

During the interview, McGahn said the Mueller report accurately documented what he had told the criminal investigators years ago, and he confirmed to the committee that what he said to Mueller was true, according to a person connected to McGahn.

The interview had a few mildly heated moments. But overall, it was in line with what the Justice Department and House had agreed to question McGahn about, and McGahn retold what he had described for Mueller.

After the hearing, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said in a statement that McGahn "was clearly distressed by President Trump's refusal to follow his legal advice, again and again, and he shed new light on several troubling events today."

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania said on CNN's "The Lead" that she believes new information came out of McGahn's testimony and that the interview was a good use of the committee's time even though it had come years after the initial request was made.

"We have a constitutional authority, and I would say obligation, to perform oversight on administrations when they appear to be going rogue," Dean told CNN's Jake Tapper. "It's absolutely an important use of our time."