House Democrats eye quick impeachment vote if Pence rebuffs attempt to remove Trump from office

"We don't need a lengthy debate," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Wednesday.

The first step is to draft the resolution, something that multiple Democratic members are now circulating.

The one with the most traction is being drafted by Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California -- three members of the House Judiciary Committee. Others have proposed options as well, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

But serious discussions about how to proceed have yet to take shape.

"There haven't been discussions that I have been a part of relative to planning to impeachment," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, a member of the House Judiciary Committee and part of his party's leadership. Jeffries reiterated to CNN that the preferred route is for the Trump administration to invoke the 25th Amendment.

"The sooner the better," Jeffries said of forcing Trump out of office. "It's a weighty constitutional matter to go down the road of impeachment, ultimately some form of a trial, conviction or removal."