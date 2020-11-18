House Democrats back Pelosi for speaker in next Congress

Assistant speaker race

Rep. Katherine Clark, who currently serves as vice chairwoman of the Democratic Caucus, is vying for the job of assistant speaker against Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, and the race will be the first contested one on the leadership ballot. The fourth-highest-ranking position in the House, the assistant speaker position was created by Pelosi to create additional leadership opportunities for young members of Congress as the establishment Democratic leaders continue to hold onto their seats.

Although she often avoids making headlines, Clark has not been shy about setting her sights on climbing the leadership ladder. As vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, she is the highest-ranking female lawmaker in the House, aside from Pelosi, and a close ally of the speaker.

Clark has spent much of the last four years campaigning around the country trying to get women and minorities elected. With Democrats still reeling over lackluster election results, Clark will be able to point to her success working at the DCCC in 2018, when Democrats saw great gains in the House.