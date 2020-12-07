House conservatives urge Trump not to concede and press for floor fight over election loss

"We should still try to figure out exactly what took place here. And as I said that includes, I think, debates on the House floor -- potentially on January 6," Jordan, a trusted Trump confidant, told CNN.

It is not unusual for a losing candidate's most fervent supporters to take their case to the House floor -- something that occurred after the 2016, 2004 and 2000 presidential races. But it is unusual for the losing candidate to mount a weeks-long public campaign aimed at sowing discord and distrust over a pillar of democracy, something that Trump has done relentlessly since losing the race.

Even if Trump loses a bevy of GOP support for his unprecedented quest after next week, the backing of his staunchest supporters is likely to only encourage the mercurial President to continue his barrage of attacks against the integrity of the elections.

Indeed, the efforts to change the outcome of the election are destined to fail but are bound to engender distrust over the election results despite Republican and Democratic assertions that the election was safe and secure and that no amount of fraud had been discovered that would change the ultimate result that Biden had been elected the 46th President of the United States.