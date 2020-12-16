House conservative pushes back on 'surrender caucus' after McConnell urges senators to let election results stand

The conservative effort to attempt to overturn states' election results is doomed to fail. But it could put Republicans in a bind.

Privately, McConnell -- along with his top deputies, GOP Sens. John Thune of South Dakota and Roy Blunt of Missouri -- urged GOP senators on a Tuesday call not to join a House effort to object to the results on January 6 since doing so would ultimately force senators to cast a vote on the merits of the objection. GOP leaders fear they would be forced to choose between Trump and the will of the voters -- and are eager not to be put in that position.

"I think there's going to be an objection," Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, said Wednesday. "Whether there'll be a senator to support that or not, I don't know."

Jordan added: "What's wrong with having a debate on the floor of the House and on the floor of the Senate about an election that more than a third of the electorate thinks was stolen?"