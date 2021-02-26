House and Senate progressives split over next steps on minimum wage

Even though progressives have made their deep-seeded anger well-known, short of withholding their vote on the Covid package, which none have signaled is a move they will take, their options are limited in terms of how they can force Congress to pass a $15 minimum wage bill given the makeup of the Senate.

"Progressives are furious with the parliamentarian's move and are pushing for the decision to be overruled, but they are not likely to sink the entire relief package over this. We all recognize that the real fight is over the filibuster and will continue to push to make sure we get rid of the filibuster so we can pass the President's agenda," a senior staffer to a prominent progressive member tells CNN.

As Ocasio-Cortez sees it there are two immediate options progressives can take: "Do something about this parliamentary obstacle or abolish the filibuster."

Ocasio-Cortez also floated to reporters that a standalone bill could be possible, but pointed to the hurdle that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are against raising the minimum wage, present in the Senate.