Hotels endure a holiday season that's short on cheer

Travel spending in 2020 will be down 45% when compared with 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association. The group has forecasted the steepest drop in business travel, a 55% decline. It doesn't expect travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025.

Two out of three hotels will close without additional aid from Congress, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Hotel employees are feeling much of the hardship.

In September, 38% of hotel jobs had already been lost, the group found, and 70% would disappear without more help from Congress. Fitzpatrick is among those hotel owners that received money from the Cares Act early in the pandemic, but he says the aid ran out after six weeks.

Bilal Yayla, a bartender at Fitzpatrick's Grand Central hotel, said he was out of work for almost three months. He turned to a mortgage relief program, and is making the minimum payments on his credit cards, he said.

He said he has two babies at home. He feels lucky to be back to work now, but is scared. Business has slowed recently, and his income is down 50%, he said.