Hospital official resigns after Covid-19 vaccines were improperly distributed at Trump Tower in Chicago

Miller said in his statement the clinic at Trump Tower stemmed from requests from West Side residents.

Illinois governor: 'it's unacceptable to let people jump the line'

Alderman Emma Mitts said over the last year she has lost track of how many friends -- many who voted for her -- died from Covid-19.

"There was so much we couldn't keep up with them, and it was just heartbreaking," she said. "They would call and say, 'My mom passed away.'"

After more than a year suffering through Covid-19, Mitts is now dealing with a different type of pain. The hospital is located in the Austin neighborhood near the ward Mitts, who has been an alderman for two decades, represents. She said her constituents are among the most vulnerable.

"To have this happen is certainly a tragedy," Mitts said. "Everyone shouldn't have to pay for someone else's mistake when you know they didn't have nothing to do with it."

Illinois State Sen. Kimberly A. Lightford, vice chairman for the Loretto Board of Trustees, said Miller and Ahmed were "reprimanded" by the hospital's board of trustees.