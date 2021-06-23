Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper closes as Beijing tightens its grip

That wasn't enough to counter a financial squeeze brought on by Hong Kong authorities. While Next Media told investors it had enough money to last 18 months from April, in recent days the paper's bank accounts had been frozen.

On Wednesday, as the board met to discuss the paper's future, police officers again descended on the newsroom arresting another journalist. Hours later, the paper announced that after 26 years on newsstands, it would close its doors.

"A woman sent me a note a few days ago saying without Apple Daily she just doesn't feel as safe as she used to with a free press as the protector of society," said Mark Simon, one of Lai's top advisers.

"They're coming for everyone else soon."

A critical voice

Jimmy Lai founded Apple Daily in 1995, channeling the wealth he'd accumulated as a textile tycoon into the Next Digital publishing operation. The mission of its centerpiece title, Apple Daily, was always clear: to criticize the Communist Party that Lai had fled mainland China from as a child.